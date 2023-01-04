Northern Santa Barbara County seemed to be holding its breath Wednesday, waiting from the “bomb cyclone” weather forecasters predicted will hit the area with high winds, heavy rain and the potential for debris flows and flooding that night.

After a spate of gusty winds in the morning and some moderate rain in the early afternoon, traffic was relatively light as people seemed to be hunkering down at home waiting for the intense storm to strike, although some stores reported the demand was higher than usual for things like batteries and bottled water.

Although the entire county is under threat from the storm, the South Coast was expected to bear the brunt of the storm, along with south-facing mountain slopes and beaches.

