Northern Santa Barbara County cities announce mayor, council candidates for Nov. 3 election

Three North County cities with incumbents seeking re-election to mayoral and City Council seats released their lists of candidates this week after the filing period for the Nov. 3 general election closed Friday.
But for races where incumbents didn’t file nomination papers by Friday, Aug. 7, the filing period was extended for all other potential candidates until Wednesday, Aug. 12, and candidates for those seats will be announced sometime after the 5 p.m. deadline.
Buellton, Solvang and Guadalupe all have mayors and council members whose terms will expire this year, and the city clerk also will be up for re-election in Guadalupe.
Also in Guadalupe, voters will be asked to reauthorize a local sales tax increment, and in Solvang, voters will decide whether a councilman should be recalled and, if he is, who will take his place.
Here’s a look at those running for office in Buellton, Solvang and Guadalupe:
Buellton
Mayor Holly Sierra is seeking re-election for another two-year term in Buellton and is being challenged by Isaac Oltmans and Ed Andrisek, according to information posted on the city website by City Clerk Linda Reid.
Andrisek is a former mayor and a current councilman whose term is not expiring.
Council members Art Mercado and John Sanchez are both seeking re-election to four-year terms and are being challenged by Joseph Carter and Elysia Lewis, according to the city’s website.
Lewis also pulled nomination papers for a Buellton Union School District seat but did not file them, a Santa Barbara County Elections Office spokeswoman said.
Solvang
Neither Solvang Mayor Ryan Toussaint nor council members Karen Waite and David Johnson are seeking re-election to their seats, said City Manager Xenia Bradford.
However, Waite has filed nomination papers to run for mayor, as has Charles Uhrig.
As of Tuesday, three people had filed to run for the two four-year council seats. They are Chris Bowyer, Claudia Orona and Mark Infanti, Bradford said.
Any additional candidates who file for mayor and council will be announced after the close of the extended filing period at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Solvang Councilman Niels “Chris” Djernaes still has two years left on his term, but in the Nov. 3 election he’s facing a recall instigated by citizens who, among other things, claim he disregarded the Ralph M. Brown Act — the state law requiring governments to do the public’s business in public — and violated the council’s code of ethics, as well as ignoring the will of the voters.
Petitioners also claim Djernaes failed to show common courtesy and treated citizens, former elected officials and city staff poorly by mocking speakers at council meetings, bullying and harassing employees, and defaming individuals and organizations.
Djernaes has admitted to being passionate about the causes he believes in and positions he has taken but said he has represented the majority of the city’s residents and looks forward to recampaigning the platform that got him elected.
Voters also will choose who will succeed him, should the recall prove successful, and as of Tuesday, only one person — Jim Thomas — had filed for Djernaes’ remaining two-year term, Bradford said.
However, citizens have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, to file as candidates for the recall seat.
Guadalupe
In Guadalupe, Mayor Ariston Julian is seeking re-election to another two-year term and appears to be a shoo-in, as no one else filed to run for his seat, a city spokeswoman said.
Council members whose terms are expiring this year are Gina Rubalcaba, who is not seeking re-election, and Antonio Ramirez, who is running to retain his seat.
Because Rubalcaba did not file for re-election, the filing period was extended until Wednesday.
Any additional candidates who file will be announced after the close of the extended filing period, the spokeswoman said.
The four-year term of City Clerk Joice Raguz also will end this year, but she is not seeking re-election. Any candidates for her job will be announced after the extended filing deadline Wednesday.
Guadalupe voters also will be asked to approve Measure 1, which has yet to be assigned an identifying letter, that will reauthorize the city’s 1-cent sales tax increment to fund essential services.
If voters give the OK, the local sales tax will remain in effect until citizens vote to rescind it, and all revenues raised by the 1-cent increment will remain with the city to pay for preventing crime, graffiti and vandalism, maintain parks and provide recreation programs for youth as well as library services.
Revenues also would be used to reduce Guadalupe’s debt and provide long-term fiscal stability.
