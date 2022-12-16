The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, in partnership with Allan Hancock College, celebrated 27 incarcerated students who completed college courses at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ).

Included in the honorees are 12 students who completed HUSV 103: Basic Counseling Skills, 10 students who completed Econ 130: Consumer and Family Finance, and 5 students who completed Bus 303: Sales and Marketing. The Programs Unit said it is proud to honor one incarcerated student who successfully completed a certificate program in Addiction Studies Foundation.

Allan Hancock College offers a rotating catalog of courses at the NBJ campus, while Santa Barbara City College does the same for the Main Jail. Courses at the NBJ began in March of this year and since then, over 19 college courses have been presented to over 150 incarcerated students.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

