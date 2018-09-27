Although a recent study determined that nonprofit organizations make up America’s third-largest workforce, many of the people who lead and work for such agencies acknowledge that employee investment is not a high priority within the field.
Realizing and changing that dynamic was the overarching focus of a multifaceted conference held Thursday in Lompoc.
About 125 people, representing more than 70 nonprofits and the organizations that fund them, participated in the third annual North County Nonprofit Forum, held in a ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn. The six-hour event, themed “Invest in Staff, Advance Your Mission,” included a keynote presentation, breakout sessions focused on various aspects of the nonprofit workforce, panel discussions and opportunities for attendees to network.
“As the nonprofit workforce, we are the social fabric, or a major part of the social fabric, of our country, of our society,” Rusty Stahl, the event’s keynote speaker, said in his opening address. “We deepen democracy. We enable people to give, to volunteer, to be activists, to change public policy, to connect on their block with others, to help kids to build a better community and a better society.”
Stahl, who is the president and CEO of Fund the People, an organization that aims to maximize investment in the nonprofit workforce, focused much of his presentation on pointing out the issues that lead to the lack of employee development, and identifying ways that organizations, individually and collectively, can combat those issues and create a better environment for everyone involved.
Stahl pointed to what he termed the “vicious cycle” that many nonprofits face when seeking funding: They primarily focus on their organization’s mission and fail to identify staff development or retention programs among their areas of need, either out of fear of losing out on potential funding or thinking that it isn’t necessary, thus they never receive the funding to implement those programs.
Further, the agencies that provide the funding do not typically ask about such development programs, so there is little motivation from the nonprofit to push for them.
Stahl, who was scheduled to make a presentation Friday to a group of funding agencies to discuss ways they can help reverse the trend, said he started Fund the People in large part to counter that cycle and “change the direction.”
“That’s what we’re out there trying to do — to change attitudes and behaviors,” he said during his remarks at the forum.
Among the benefits Stahl listed that can come from investing funds and efforts on employees are enhancements to morale within the organization, which can improve efficiency of the organization overall and make former employees more likely to recommend the organization to potential future employees, as well as improvements to employee retention and retirement planning.
Even if an employee leaves after going through a development program, he said, that employee will be better suited to take on a leadership role at his or her next position, likely within the nonprofit realm, and is thus contributing to the overall betterment of the field.
Stahl, who cited a study from Johns Hopkins University that found that nonprofit workers make up more than 30 percent of the country's workforce, said that nonprofit organizations should be upfront with their funding pitches and incorporate employee investment into their budgets.
Ann McCarty, the executive director of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, was among the 12-person committee that helped organize Thursday’s forum. McCarty said she found the first two events — in Santa Maria in 2016 and last year in Solvang — to be beneficial, and this year was no different.
“We’ve been in transition at the Rape Crisis Center for three years, so whatever I can go to or whatever I can learn about investing in our staff and investing in our community — our staff lives in our community so it really does come full circle — (is important),” she said, noting that each year's theme is different. “And as a nonprofit, we often don’t have the time that we need to make those investments, but it’s got to be a priority for all of us if we’re going to sustain our health.”
McCarty, like Stahl, stressed that nonprofit organizations play in integral role in American life.
“The government relies a lot on nonprofits to do so much work,” she said. “It’s true in the city of Lompoc, it’s true in the city of Santa Maria — all of Santa Barbara County relies on nonprofits to do the work they can’t do because they don’t have the staffing to do it. So in order for us to sustain the work, we have to invest in ourselves and learn how to do that.”
Judith Monte, a former manager at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, was also among those who helped organize the gathering. Monte, currently a consultant, noted that similar events have taken place for many years in the Santa Barbara area, but she said the North County Nonprofit Forum was borne out of a desire to address some of the issues specific to this particular region.
“In the nonprofit world, even if we’re part of a countywide nonprofit, the North County culture is just different,” Monte said. “(South County) culture is not our culture, and the resources we need up here, even if it’s a division of a countywide nonprofit, it needs to be a little different.”
Along with the information that could be gained from events like the annual forum, McCarty said it was also nice to be in a space with so many other people involved in nonprofits and be able to network without fundraising being the main motivation.
“Being able to have this time to come together as a nonprofit family and gather and have these important conversations (is great),” McCarty said.
“That’s what builds those stronger fibers — the collaborations and the partnerships that we form from events such as this.”