UPDATE: 06/20/23 8:10 a.m. - According to a message from the City of Santa Maria sent on Tuesday morning, normal 911 service was restored for Verizon Wireless customers in the city before 6 a.m. on June 20.

If there are any issues connecting with the Santa Maria Police Department through the 911 service, wireless customers should be able to contact the department by using their alternate emergency number at (805) 925-2631.

For those not experiencing an emergency, the Santa Maria Police Department’s non-emergency number is (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0