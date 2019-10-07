Four singers helped bring Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” to life Monday during a Noontime Opera concert at Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall.
The free concert, which drew more than 50 spectators, was one of 21 similar events that take place at libraries in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties each year.
Monday’s performance featured singers from Opera Santa Barbara’s Chrisman Studio Artists, which is made up of soprano Julia Metzler, mezzo-soprano Kelly Guerra, tenor Chandler Johnson and baritone John Allen Nelson.
Accompanied by Opera Santa Barbara principal pianist Tim Accurso, the four singers performed a variety of Japanese art songs paired with excerpts from “Madama Butterfly.” The Italian opera classic is the subject of the organization’s next production.
Accurso said the performances are a chance to showcase opera in a different environment and introduce each year’s group of Chrisman Studio Artists.
“We’ve been doing (Noontime Opera) for six or seven years ago and it’s been pretty well-established in Santa Maria,” he said. “It's one of our best turnouts. People seem to really enjoy it and we love sharing opera in a more intimate and close setting instead of a huge theater.”
The Noontime series also challenges the notion that opera is some elitist form of entertainment, Accurso said.
“So many operas were written for the common people or it was written in challenging class systems,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that it’s obtained this elitist status when it's not what we’re about at Opera Santa Barbara. It’s one of the reasons we do a lot of these programs.”
Santa Maria resident Karen Mayes said Monday’s concert was her first time attending a Noontime Opera performance.
“I thought it was quite beautiful,” she said. “I was really impressed. It's nice taking advantage of the lovely cultural things they have (at the library).”
Noontime Opera will return to the Santa Maria Public Library on Feb. 3, when singers will perform a mostly Spanish-language program with excerpts from “Il Postino” by Daniel Catán.
Opera Santa Barbara will perform “Madama Butterfly” on Nov. 1 and 3 at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets range from $31 to $206 and are available online at www.operasb.org.