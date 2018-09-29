The Santa Maria Public Library and Opera Santa Barbara will present Noontime Opera from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 in Shepard Hall.
This free program at the library will feature members of the Opera Santa Barbara Chrisman Studio Artist Residency Program, who will perform selections from Puccini’s "La Boheme," about friendship, love, loss and coming of age.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to this popular returning program.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.