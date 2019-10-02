The Santa Maria Public Library and Opera Santa Barbara will present Noontime Opera from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in Shepard Hall.
Members of the Opera Santa Barbara Chrisman Studio Artist Residency program will perform selections inspired by Giacomo Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly."
Seating to this free event is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats for this popular program.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
Anyone with questions is asked to call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.