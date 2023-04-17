The Noontime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria is hosting its fifth annual trap shoot at the Santa Maria Gun Club on Saturday, April 29.
Registration is $75 per person for those aged 14 years and up. Youth participants must be accompanied by an adult. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m.
Club Member Ray Arensdorf said, “The Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Noontime has been serving the Santa Maria Valley for 100 years. Events like this help us support our back-to-school shopping spree which provided 125 students in 2022 with backpacks full of school supplies, a $100 gift card to shop for school clothes and lunch.”
“This is one of my favorite events of the Rodeo season. It is always a good time,” said past participant Robin Bogue.
The first box of ammunition is included and breakfast and lunch will be provided by the event sponsors. There will also be a raffle drawing.
“For years, my family has helped the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Noontime deliver meals to families during the holiday season," said 2023 Elks Recreation Rodeo Queen candidate Paige Beal. "The trap shoot is one of the ways that we raise money for this and other community service projects. I am hoping that we get 150 people to come out this year to support our community projects."
The trap shoot is one of many volunteer driven fundraisers happening during the campaign this year. For more information, visit the club's website at smkiwanis.givesmart.com. The McClelland Street Market and Raising Canes is sponsoring the event.