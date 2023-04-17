Adobe Photoshop

The Noontime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria is hosting its fifth annual trap shoot at the Santa Maria Gun Club on Saturday, April 29.

 Contributed

Registration is $75 per person for those aged 14 years and up. Youth participants must be accompanied by an adult. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m.

Club Member Ray Arensdorf said, “The Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Noontime has been serving the Santa Maria Valley for 100 years. Events like this help us support our back-to-school shopping spree which provided 125 students in 2022 with backpacks full of school supplies, a $100 gift card to shop for school clothes and lunch.”

