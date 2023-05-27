Noontime Kiwanis scholarship winners 2023

Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis scholarship winners gather for a group photo.

 Contributed

Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis awarded 44 students with $49,970 in scholarships this month, and the tradition is not a new one.

The club, which celebrated it's 100th Anniversary this year, has been handing out scholarships each one of those years, said Anna Rubcic, a club member for 25 years who is a past president and chair of the scholarship committee.

The money awarded in 2023, however, is the largest amount ever given out by the club and it went to the largest number of students in the club's history, Rubcic said.

