Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis awarded 44 students with $49,970 in scholarships this month, and the tradition is not a new one.
The club, which celebrated it's 100th Anniversary this year, has been handing out scholarships each one of those years, said Anna Rubcic, a club member for 25 years who is a past president and chair of the scholarship committee.
The money awarded in 2023, however, is the largest amount ever given out by the club and it went to the largest number of students in the club's history, Rubcic said.
A lot of the money was during the Elks Rodeo Queen campaign — the club sponsors a candidate — but there have been other fundraisers.
"It's one of the most important things we do, I feel," Rubcic said. "We have a lot of programs that we work with kids on, so we're able to take care of the kids all through their lives, elementary school through college. It's amazing what we're able to do."
Rubcic has been involved with the club's scholarship efforts between 15 and 18 years.
"The kids amaze me," she said. "These young people that we've given scholarships too, many of them are first-generation college students, some first-generation Americans. They range from — one young man had a 4.93 gpa — and some have a 2.4. They want to be welders, they want to be in the tech field, so we're able to give scholarships for that.
"The one young man has been accepted to Johns Hopkins (University), he wants to go into neuroscience. One young woman wants to be a professional writer, some want to go into finance and medicine, others want to be engineers.
"It's just a wide gamut that we're able to help," she said.
None of the scholarships are big enough to completely pay for college, "but they're a start," Rubcic said. "They'll pay for books and help in one way or another. It shows that we believe in them."
Rubcic noted that while we as a society hear a lot about troublemakers, the scholarship recipients want to give back.
"These kids give me a lot of hope for our future," she said.
The 2023 Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria scholarship recipients are:
Past Presidents Scholarships ($1,000)
- Destiny Ruiz
- Olivia Curiel
Fred Homann Fine Arts Scholarships ($1,000)
- Avalon White
- Angel Guzman Zamudio
Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids Scholarship ($1,000)
- Zimin He
- Yoselynn Vicento Sixto
- Isabella Zaragoza
- Joy Assaf
- Litzy Bautista Cruz
- Noah Carrillo
- Gabriella Donovan
- Yahir Perez
- Maria Campo
- Mia Diaz
Mahelona Family Scholarship ($1,000)
Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids Key Club Scholarship ($2,000)
- Rubi Ordunia Hernandez
- Kassandra Padilla
- Alexandra Martinez
- Benjamin Choi
Aktion Scholarship ($1,000)
- Omar Alonso
- Richard Hermann Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)
- Jessica Martinez-Diaz
- Susana Espinoza
- Jasmin Venegas
SMHS Garrett Jason Galvez Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
- Miguel Perez-Hernandez
- Moises Hernandez
- Suleima Martinez Espinoza
- Caleb Hoyos
- Jose Anguiano
- Maribel Santos Alvino
McInerney Family Scholarship ($1,000)
- Carlos Gonzalez
- Everardo Garcia Cruz
Moats Family Scholarship ($1,000)
- Paige Nickerson
- Brooke Henderson
Eric Okerblom STEM Scholarship ($1,000 for 2 years)
Filipe and Virginia Guzman Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)
Art Guzman Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)
Bob and Jane Dixon Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)
SMHS Class of 1970 Scholarship ($1,970)
Coastal Valley Cyber Kiwanis Technical/Trade Certification Scholarship ($1,000)
- Carlos Refeguin
- Daniela Reyes Espinosa
Golden State Water Tech/Trade Degree or Certification ($1,000)
Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids Tech/Trade Degree Certification ($1,000)
Alex and Julie Posada Scholarship ($1,000)
John F. "Jack" Guhring Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)