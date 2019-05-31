Hunger has both short- and long-term negative effects on children’s health and ability to succeed in school. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America and in the Santa Maria Valley who might otherwise go hungry.
Blessings in a Backpack provided 3 million hunger-free weekends for more than 83,000 kids in 45 states and Washington D.C.
The nonprofit is looking for board members to join their team of passionate individuals who believe in the spirit of paying it forward and giving back.
In addition to the standard roles and responsibilities of a board member, board members are active advocates and ambassadors for the organization and are fully engaged in identifying and securing the financial resources and partnerships necessary for the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization to advance its mission to make a difference.
For more information on the available board positions listed below contact Nancy Crawford at santamariavalleyblessings@gmail.com or call (805) 717-1060.
For more information, visit blessingsinabackpack.org.
Board positions are:
- Chair Nancy Crawford, Care Connection
- Vice Chair Open
- Secretary Open
- Treasurer Open
- Fundraising Director Open
- Community Outreach Coordinator Open
- Volunteer Coordinator Open
- School Liaison Open