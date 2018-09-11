The Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize committee is once again soliciting nominations from the community as it aims to honor local residents who demonstrate a commitment to fostering peace.
The Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize is set to spend 2018 in a location that, fortunately, …
The ninth annual recipient of the prize will be honored, along with all of this year’s nominees, during a ceremony scheduled for January — an exact date has yet to be determined — at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ in Vandenberg Village.
Among previous nominees, some have contributed to the community by tackling serious social problems, while others have made significant contributions by fostering activities that helped give meaning and opportunities to develop a sense of camaraderie and belonging. Some nominees have gone beyond their job description, others are volunteers, and some have done a single and outstanding action with lasting effects.
“We honor people of all ages, all faiths, all ethnicities, all genders and all sexual preferences,” read a portion of a statement from the committee. “All nominees need to be a resident of Lompoc.”
Nominations can be emailed to Susie Morey at adsmorey@aol.com or to Allie Kay Spaulding at alliekay31@comcast.net. They can also be submitted through traditional mail addressed to The Peace Prize Committee, Valley of the Flowers Church, c/o Rev. Jane Quandt, 3436 Constellation Road, Lompoc, CA 93436.
Each nomination should include a description of the nominee’s contributions to peace and understanding in the Lompoc community.
The 2017 Peace Prize recipient was Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl.
The seven prize winners that preceded Bleyl were Conrad Gonzales, of the Boys and Girls Club; Shannon Rose Chavez, of the North County Rape Crisis Center; Robert Almanza, of Victory Outreach; The Rev. Douglas Conley, of the New Life Christian Center; Lauren Pressman, community activist and former Cabrillo High School counselor; Catalina McIssac, founder and CEO of Art Peace Imagine; and the Rev. Ron Wiley, pastor of the Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church.
An additional 72 residents have been recognized by the Peace Prize committee as nominees.
For more information, call Morey at 805-680-4368 or Spaulding at 805-741-7000.