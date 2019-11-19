Nominations are being accepted from the community for individuals to honor in Lompoc's River Park Recognition Grove for 2020.
The Recognition Grove program is run by the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission, and honors Lompoc Valley residents who have made significant contributions to the community.
Applications for nomination can be obtained at www.cityoflompoc.com under the "News" heading. They must be submitted as detailed on the application by Monday, Dec. 9.
A $300 fee to cover the cost of the bronze recognition plaques must be submitted along with each application. Those funds will be returned to the applicant if his or her nominee is not selected for inclusion in Recognition Grove for 2020.
The new recognition plaques will be unveiled as part of Arbor Day celebrations in April 2020.
For more information or to request a hard copy of the application, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034.