Nominations sought for 2021 Lompoc Recognition Grove

Applications to nominate individuals for Lompoc’s River Park Recognition Grove are being accepted now until Dec. 31.
The program, which is run by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, honors Lompoc Valley residents who have made significant contributions to improving the quality of life in the Lompoc Valley as a result of their service.
Applications for Recognition Grove nomination can be obtained on the city of Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission website at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showdocument?id=30405, and must be submitted as detailed on the application by Dec. 31.
A $300 fee to cover the cost of the bronze recognition plaque must be submitted along with each application, and the fee will be returned to the applicant if their nominee is not selected as one of those chosen for inclusion in Recognition Grove for 2021.
A maximum of three applications will be approved by the commission for recognition each year. No currently seated, elected city official is eligible during their term of office. Remaining applications will be returned to the sponsor, or held for the next year's review and consideration.
The new recognition plaques will be unveiled and acknowledged as part of annual Arbor Day celebrations in the spring of 2021, and awards will be presented to the nominees, family of the nominees or the sponsor of the nominees.
For more information or a hard copy of the application, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
