Nominations sought for 10th annual Valley of Flowers Peace Prize

The Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize committee is seeking nominations for its 10th annual award, which is scheduled to be presented Jan. 31, 2021.

The Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize aims to honor local residents who demonstrate a commitment to fostering peace. Community members are invited to nominate a resident who they believe contributed to peace and understanding in the Lompoc Valley in 2020.

Nominations are due by Dec. 1.

“Peace sounds like such a nice word — calm and serene — but we understand that peacemaking is incredibly difficult,” said Rev. Jane Quandt, pastor of the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, which runs the Peace Prize program. “It is hard work and it’s about building bridges between people. It‘s not just the absence of war but the presence of justice.”

The first recipient of the award was Conrad Gonzales, then outreach coordinator of the Boys and Girls Club in Lompoc. The current holder of the 24-pound black walnut and copper sculpture is Yasmin Dawson, who organized a massive march last year in memory of Marlon Brumfield, a community members who was killed in the city last September while on leave from the Army.

Other recipients have been Shannon Rose Chavez, of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center; Robert Almanza, of Victory Outreach; Rev. Doug Conley, of New Life Christian Center; former Cabrillo High counselor Lauren Pressman; Catalina McIsaac, of Art Peace Imagine; Rev. Ron Wiley of Grace Temple Baptist Church; and Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl.