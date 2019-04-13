Nominations are being accepted through May 3 for the first Santa Barbara County Leadership Awards to be presented by the Santa Barbara Foundation to honor the hard work, commitment and impact of social sector leaders and organizations.
Three awards will be presented and the winners will be announced at an event May 14.
The Visionary Leader Award recognizes an individual whose career has achieved extraordinary impact within the nonprofit sector, addressing one or more of Santa Barbara County’s most pressing long-term challenges.
The Better Together Award honors a nonprofit organization that has built collaborative relationships with other nonprofit groups, businesses or individuals whose combined efforts have had a significant, positive and systemic impact.
The Emerging Leader Award celebrates and calls attention to the promise and impact of talented nonprofit leaders who have recently made it to the top of their organizations or are on their way.
All awards include a financial contribution to support the individual, organization or collaboration being honored.
The Visionary Leader Award’s $75,000 will be allocated as $25,000 in support of the individual’s compensation and benefits, $40,000 in general operating support for the nonprofit organization and $10,000 for staff training and development.
The Better Together Award will provide $25,000 to directly benefit the collaboration or partnership, and the Emerging Leader Award will contribute $5,000 for the individual’s compensation and benefits.
For more information about the nomination process, visit sbfoundation.org/sbclawards.