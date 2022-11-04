Car enthusiasts are invited to the Nojoqui Falls Fun Run Car Show this Sunday.
The event it organized by Central Coast Street Rods, Inc., which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with the free, family-friendly event.
The event will be held at Nojoqui Park, starting at 9 a.m. Over 200 vehicles are expected to be at the show. No pre-registration is required for vehicles and car owners are encouraged to bring their hot rods or classics to the show.
Locals are encouraged to come enjoy the cars and a free meal. Donations are welcomed. The event proceeds go to help programs for kids.
In 2018, the club donated $2,000 to area high school automotive programs. There was also an instance where an event was held to help with medical costs for a child in need.
People are known to travel from Los Angeles and all over California for this annual show. The Santa Barbara Woodie Club is expected to make an appearance and display their unique wooden cars.
Everything from street rods and classic cars, to funny cars and muscle cars, along with motorcycles and many more antique vehicles will be on display.
“I remember way back when women and girlfriends started coming to the club meetings and they said, 'You guys always hang out and talk about cars, what about including us and the kids,'" said Bill Schuyler, one of the original members of the Central Coast Street Rods Club. "So we started this family-friendly run that includes everyone, it’s been amazing ever since."
When entrants register at the event and turn in their voting card they receive a free dash plaque and food ticket, and are eligible to win prizes and awards.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.