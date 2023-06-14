A project to widen the Nojoqui Creek Bridge near Buellton and replace the railing will result in a lane closure of the right No. 2 lane in both directions of US 101 from south of the bridge to south of the Santa Rosa Road Overcrossing, according to an announcement released by Caltrans District 5.
Construction begins Friday, June 30 and is expected to be complete by winter of 2024.
The project will widen the northbound and southbound bridges by 10 feet and add a new bridge rail that officials say will provide shoulders across the bridges for safer crossing for bicyclists. The inside bridge rails will be replaced to meet current standards and new guardrail will be installed at all approaches.