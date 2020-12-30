No trash, green waste collection on New Year's; Christmas tree pickup starts next week

The Santa Maria Utilities Department will not offer trash or green waste pickup or street sweeping on Friday, New Year's Day.

Residents can place their bins on the curb by 6:30 a.m. the next day, Saturday, for collection, according to city spokeswoman Mark van de Kamp.

The Santa Maria Landfill will be closed on Friday for the holiday, and will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.

City utility offices also will be closed Friday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday, with information available over the weekend by calling 805-925-0951, ext. 7253.

Free curbside pickup of Christmas trees will begin next week on residential solid waste collection routes from Monday to Friday, van de Kamp said.

All trees must be placed 3 feet away from bins on the curb, and must be free of ornaments, tinsel and other decorations. Artificial and flocked trees will not be accepted.

Charges will be applied for tree pickup after Friday, Jan. 8.

For more information, contact the city Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

