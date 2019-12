There will be no waste collection services or street sweeping in Santa Maria on Wednesday due to New Year’s Day.

During holiday weeks, street sweeping and residential collection services occur one day later than usual. The city asks that residents place residential containers outside by 6:30 a.m.

The Santa Maria Regional Landfill and all city administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday.

