Although it may have seemed oppressively hot Friday, probably due to very little afternoon wind, neither Santa Maria nor Lompoc set temperature records, according to National Weather Service numbers.
The temperature at the Santa Maria Public Airport peaked at 81 degrees, while the record for the date was 84, set in 1971.
Lompoc was warmer with a high of 82 degrees. The old record for the date there was 88, also set in 1971.
Santa Ynez Valley was the hot spot in northern Santa Barbara County, baking gently under 84 degrees. The National Weather Service doesn’t keep track of temperature records there.
“It looks like the heat shifted north,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. “San Luis Obispo hit 86, and that’s a record. The old record was 82, set in 2016.”
Although Paso Robles only hit 79, it also broke the old record of 77, also set in 2016, Lindsey said.
Warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend, with forecast highs of 84 in Santa Maria, 81 in Lompoc and 87 in Santa Ynez Valley.
But a change in the weather is predicted Monday when a low-pressure system and cold front from the Pacific Northwest moves through the Central Coast.
Forecasters said there is a chance of light rain Monday night, but Lindsey said that doesn’t appear likely.
“The big story is we won’t get any rain, but it will be much, much cooler and really windy for Valentine’s Day,” Lindsey said. “Unfortunately, after that, it looks like dry weather through the end of the month.”