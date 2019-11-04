Male officers with the Santa Maria Police Department aren’t allowed to grow beards or goatees facial hair, but for one month out of the year they can. And they're doing it for a good cause.
This month, officers will participate in No-Shave November to raise money and awareness in the fight against prostate cancer. The monthlong campaign is organized by the Prevent Cancer Foundation nonprofit.
The American Cancer Society estimated that more than 174,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and more than 31,000 will die from it in 2019.
For the second year, Santa Maria Police Department officers who participate in the campaign will donate $50 to the No-Shave November fundraiser and, in turn, they’ll be allowed to grow out their facial hair beyond what’s allowed by the department’s grooming standard policy.
To raise money for colon cancer research at Mission Hope, Santa Maria Police officers will be sporting facial hair all month for No Shave November.
The policy states that facial hair, other than mustaches, sideburns and eyebrows, shall not be worn. Officers are allowed to grow mustaches, but they must be short and trimmed and can’t be grown beyond the corners of their mouths and the natural hairline of the lip.
Sideburns must be trimmed and neat and can’t extend beyond or below the outer ear opening.
The reason for the policy is professionalism, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Nate Totorico.
"It's the way you appear, the way you act," Totorico said. "The first contact we make with someone starts with how we appear."
You have free articles remaining.
During No-Shave November, grooming standards are relaxed to allow beards and goatees, although officers must remain professional in appearance, according to Totorico.
Grooming standards are strictly enforced up to Oct. 31, then again on Dec. 1, he said.
No-Shave November has been underway for less than a week and already the department has received a phone call from a citizen questioning if the policy allows for beards, said Totorico, who explained the officer is raising money for prostrate cancer.
The Santa Maria Police Officers' Association will match every dollar that’s donated, and the Santa Maria Police Association of Middle Management also will donate $500.
Last year, the Santa Maria Police Department raised $7,100, which was donated to the Mission Hope Center in Santa Maria. This year, all proceeds again will be donated to Mission Hope.
At the end of the month, participating officers will be judged in the category of Best Overall Facial Hair. The winner will receive bragging rights and a $50 gift card.
While the number of officers participating this year has yet to be determined, 67 participated in 2018.
“Some of these guys can grow a pretty mean beard,” Totorico said.