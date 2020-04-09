No name for Santa Maria elementary school after board fails to reach consensus
alert top story

No name for Santa Maria elementary school after board fails to reach consensus

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
040720 New SMB school 03.jpg

Construction continues Tuesday morning at the new Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District elementary school in the Enos Ranch development. On Wednesday night, the school board will reveal the school's new name.

 Len Wood, Staff

The newest elementary school in the Santa Maria Valley remains without a name after the board of trustees failed to reach a decision Wednesday night.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District received more than 150 name suggestions from almost 500 people for the two-story, 60,000-square-foot school under construction near College and Battles roads. 

After a school naming committee narrowed down the submissions to three finalists — Bill Libbon, Pleasant Valley and Enos/Enos Ranch — the board debated the names during their virtual board meeting Wednesday night. 

Nearly 500 names suggested for new school in Enos Ranch development

None of the names received a majority of three "yes" votes from the five board members, according to district spokeswoman Maggie White. 

While the board members made supportive comments about each of the names, motions made to name the school Bill Libbon Elementary or a combined Pleasant Valley at Enos Ranch Elementary failed, White said. 

The item was tabled for lack of consensus and will be revisited during the board's May 13 meeting. 

Wednesday's meeting was held virtually, with board members joining in through video from their homes or participating on the phone. Board President John Hollinshead and some district staff participated from the board room while practicing social distancing.  

Community members watched and listened through a YouTube link and also had the opportunity to submit written comments on board items, which were read aloud during the meeting. 

The same process will be in place for the May 13 meeting, according to White. 

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+3
Rock Front Ranch permanently conserved for wildlife, grazing by Rangeland Trust
Local News

Rock Front Ranch permanently conserved for wildlife, grazing by Rangeland Trust

  • Updated

“The Rock Front Ranch stands as the western gateway to the Cuyama Valley — one of the last remaining untouched valleys in California,” said Nita Vail, outgoing CEO of the Rangeland Trust. “Thanks to the support of the community, this small but mighty ranch will forever function as a strategic buffer to protect the area’s natural resources and vibrant wildlife habitat.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News