No name for Santa Maria elementary school after board fails to reach consensus

The newest elementary school in the Santa Maria Valley remains without a name after the board of trustees failed to reach a decision Wednesday night.
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District received more than 150 name suggestions from almost 500 people for the two-story, 60,000-square-foot school under construction near College and Battles roads.
After a school naming committee narrowed down the submissions to three finalists — Bill Libbon, Pleasant Valley and Enos/Enos Ranch — the board debated the names during their virtual board meeting Wednesday night.
None of the names received a majority of three "yes" votes from the five board members, according to district spokeswoman Maggie White.
While the board members made supportive comments about each of the names, motions made to name the school Bill Libbon Elementary or a combined Pleasant Valley at Enos Ranch Elementary failed, White said.
The item was tabled for lack of consensus and will be revisited during the board's May 13 meeting.
Wednesday's meeting was held virtually, with board members joining in through video from their homes or participating on the phone. Board President John Hollinshead and some district staff participated from the board room while practicing social distancing.
Community members watched and listened through a YouTube link and also had the opportunity to submit written comments on board items, which were read aloud during the meeting.
The same process will be in place for the May 13 meeting, according to White.
040720 New SMB school 02.jpg
040720 New SMB school 01.jpg
040720 New SMB school 03.jpg
040720 New SMB school 04.jpg
040720 New SMB school 05.jpg
040720 New SMB school 06.jpg
CITY PRIDE - Enos-House-01
Bill Libbon, SM-Bonita school namesake
1928 Pleasant Valley School 01.jpg
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 09.jpg
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 10.jpg
040720 New SMB school 07.jpg
