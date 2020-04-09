No name for Santa Maria elementary school after board fails to reach consensus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The newest elementary school in the Santa Maria Valley remains without a name after the board of trustees failed to reach a decision Wednesday night.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District received more than 150 name suggestions from almost 500 people for the two-story, 60,000-square-foot school under construction near College and Battles roads.

After a school naming committee narrowed down the submissions to three finalists — Bill Libbon, Pleasant Valley and Enos/Enos Ranch — the board debated the names during their virtual board meeting Wednesday night.

None of the names received a majority of three "yes" votes from the five board members, according to district spokeswoman Maggie White.

While the board members made supportive comments about each of the names, motions made to name the school Bill Libbon Elementary or a combined Pleasant Valley at Enos Ranch Elementary failed, White said.

The item was tabled for lack of consensus and will be revisited during the board's May 13 meeting.