No Lompoc fireworks show in 2020; city to begin accepting applications for safe-and-sane permits

Lompoc will not host a public fireworks show this year, a city spokeswoman announced Monday, but the city will begin accepting applications Wednesday, Jan. 15, for the lottery to sell the so-called safe-and-sane fireworks this summer.

Permits to sell safe-and-sane fireworks — those that do not fly or explode — will be limited to six Lompoc-based nonprofit organizations. The safe-and-sane fireworks may take on added significance this year with the city deciding not to host its annual Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza at Huyck Stadium, which is undergoing massive renovations.

The work at the stadium is set to include the installation of new synthetic turf, as well as a new rubberized track. Although that work is slated to be completed in May, the professional fireworks show was called off, according to the city, “so as not to damage the much-needed upgraded material.”

Qualified nonprofits that would like to apply to sell safe-and-sane fireworks have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, to submit the required application.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}