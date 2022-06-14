A coalition of schools, city governments and nonprofits is working with No Kid Hungry — a national campaign to end childhood hunger — to bring a Summer Meal Concert Series to the Central Coast.
Throughout the summer, local musicians and DJs will perform at various sites, while serving nutritious meals to children 18 and under. Among other fun events, local radio stations will broadcast live from the park.
On Thursday, the series will debut at Santa Maria's Grogan Park, 1155 West Rancho Verde, with meals being distributed from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Throughout the summer, families can text FOOD to 304-304 to find free meal sites near them, with no paperwork or registration required.
For the past nine years, No Kid Hungry has supported a coalition of organizations which include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, United Way and Lompoc Unified School District. Historically, children in Santa Barbara County have experienced hunger spikes in the summer when free and reduced-cost school meals are no longer available.
For more information about the national campaign, visit NoKidHungry.org.