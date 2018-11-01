A prescribed burn scheduled for Thursday south of Orcutt went off as planned, sending a large plume of smoke high into the sky but causing no problems at the ground level, according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.
“It went really very well,” said Lyz Hoffman, public information officer for the APCD. “There was good coordination among all the agencies involved.
“The smoke plume was way up there, but there were no smoke impacts at the ground level,” she said. “We had no health complaints from the smoke.”
The APCD set up a portable monitor in Los Alamos to keep tabs on air quality, and the level of PM2.5 — particulates with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers — averaged 18 micrograms per cubic meter.
Levels of 30 micrograms per cubic meter are considered unhealthy for at-risk individuals — infants, the elderly and those with heart and lung conditions.
Hoffman didn’t have a total on the number of acres burned, but she said it was probably a little less than the projected 400 acres.
The burn in mixed chaparral and coastal sage scrub on the Righetti Ranch between highways 101 and 135 was aimed at improving rangeland and reducing the risk of wildfire by burning off fuels in a less intense, controlled manner.
Meteorological conditions had to be right for the burn to take place to prevent smoke from having an impact on local communities, and Thursday’s weather was nearly perfect for it with virtually no wind.
Planned by the Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association, the burn was coordinated by the APCD, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Air Resources Board.
It also required the approval of the San Luis Obispo County, San Joaquin Valley and Ventura County air pollution control districts.