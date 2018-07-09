Criminal charges will not be filed against the Santa Maria Area Transit bus driver who was behind the wheel when a bicyclist was struck and killed in early April, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Veronica Perez, 43, was involved in an April 2 traffic collision with a city bus at the corner of Caballero and McCoy lanes in Santa Maria. Perez, who was on a bicycle at the time of the incident, suffered major injuries in the crash and was airlifted by CALSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She died six days later.
No arrest was made at the time of the collision. Cincinnati-based transit public transportation services company First Transit, who operates the city's bus services, placed the driver on leave following the crash. The driver has not been named.
On April 18, Ventura-based attorney Ruben Ruiz, who was retained by the Perez family following the incident, filed four personal injury/survival action claims against the city for "serious bodily injuries and death of Veronica Perez." Submitted on behalf of Perez's spouse and each of her three children, Ruiz claimed an unspecified amount in damages totaling more than $10,000 each.
City officials ultimately rejected the claims on May 24, informing Ruiz of their decision by mail. The family has six months from the date of the incident to file a lawsuit against the city, and two years to file suit against First Transit.
Ruiz could not be reached by phone Monday.