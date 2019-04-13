No arrests were made for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at a Santa Maria Police Department checkpoint conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at 500 E. Main St., according to a police report.
Two citations were issued for unspecified violations, but no citations were issued for driving with a suspended or revoked license or without a license and no arrests were made for illegal drugs or other criminal charges, said Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen.
DUI/driver’s license checkpoints are set up in specific locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests.
Last year the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 32 others, Hansen said.
He said Santa Maria Police Department will conduct another DUI/driver’s license checkpoint or a DUI saturation atrol on Friday, May 3.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.