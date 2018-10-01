The cannabis business tax before Solvang voters in the Nov. 6 General Election may have a good chance of passing, since no one filed a ballot argument against the tax and there’s no organized opposition.
Only the argument in favor of the tax, prepared by council members Karen M. Waite and Ryan Toussaint, will accompany the text of the measure in the voter information guide.
If voters approve Measure F2018, a new Chapter 5 would be added to the Municipal Code establishing the cannabis business tax, which would become effective Jan. 1, 2019.
The levy is not a sales or use tax, but initially it would assess cannabis businesses 5 percent of their gross revenues. It could increase no more than 1 percent per year, with a cap of 10 percent.
Although the tax ultimately would only affect cannabis users, who would likely see it passed along in higher product prices, state law requires that as a new tax, it must be approved by a majority of voters.
City officials have hesitated to estimate how much revenue the tax might generate, but they say it could be as much as $60,000 in the first year.
One reason for the hesitancy is because the City Council has not yet decided how many cannabis businesses will be allowed.
“I can’t imagine it would be much more than one or two (dispensaries), because there are only about two parcels in the C-3 zone,” City Manager Brad Vidro said last month.
The council previously approved an ordinance that limits cannabis businesses in the city to medical marijuana dispensaries in the C-3 general commercial zone and direct deliveries to individuals.
Only one C-3 zone exists in the city — a strip parallel to Highway 246 at the western city limits, where Hope Thrift Store and Nielsen Building Materials are located.
It also remains to be seen if any dispensary owners would apply to operate in the city.
Vidro said the staff has been hammering out the application process, but that probably won’t be finalized until after the tax is voted on.
Under the proposed Municipal Code Chapter 5, cannabis business operators would have to file a tax return with the city within 30 days following the end of every quarter, and the tax would be due at that time.
However, the penalties for paying late would be stiff — 10 percent of the amount of tax due, plus 1 percent interest per month on the unpaid amount.
If the tax remains unpaid beyond 30 days past the due date, a penalty equal to 25 percent of the unpaid tax is tacked on, and the 1 percent interest will be applied to the unpaid penalties as well as the unpaid tax.
For more information about Solvang’s proposed cannabis business tax, visit the city website at www.cityofsolvang.com and click on “Ballot Measure F2018 - Cannabis Business Tax” near the bottom of the page.