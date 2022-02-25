A Nipomo woman sustained major injuries Friday after she was struck by a vehicle at the Blacklake Golf Resort, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Jones Lane and Black Lake Canyon Drive where a woman, identified as 71-year-old Dorothy Desantis, was reported unconscious after getting stuck by a vehicle shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the CHP.
An initial investigation showed that 70-year-old Darian Hansen of Nipomo was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 on Black Lake Canyon Road before turning southbound onto Jones Lane.
As Hansen turned her truck, it struck Desantis while she was walking in the road and the impact threw Desantis to the ground, according to the CHP.
Desantis was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where she was treated for major head trauma and a broken left arm.
Hansen reported the incident after it occurred and remained on scene, according to the CHP. He was not arrested.
In addition to the CHP, San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP at 805-594-8700.