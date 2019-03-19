A Nipomo woman on Tuesday was sentenced to 90 days in San Luis Obispo County Jail and ordered to pay more than $11,800 in restitution for embezzling money from a nonprofit founded to support agricultural education at Nipomo High School.
Chandra Dee Mehlschau, 48, served as treasurer for the Nipomo High School Agricultural Friends for approximately five years, from 2013 to 2018. She pleaded no contest last month to felony grand theft for reportedly diverting money or property valued at more than $950 — the threshold amount for a felony change — from the booster group over an unspecified 12-month period between December 2015 and April 2018.
In addition to the jail sentence and restitution, San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office spokesman Eric Dobroth said Mehlschau will be placed on formal probation for three years.
"Chandra had been a trusted friend and board member for years," read a statement submitted to the court on behalf of the Agriculture Friends. "It was a devastating blow to each of us individually and to this program that deserved and expected honesty and integrity in its volunteers."
The Agriculture Friends was founded in 2011 to financially support Nipomo High School FFA students with donations, scholarships and travel subsidies for out-of-area competitions. Funds are primarily raised through membership fees and an auction dinner hosted every February.
The group reportedly was alerted to financial improprieties in September 2017, when a Nipomo High teacher raised questions about a donation the Agriculture Friends made. An internal audit completed last May revealed unauthorized charges as well as suspicious reimbursements to outside individuals, all authorized by Mehlschau.
The Agriculture Friends reported the suspected embezzlement to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in May 2018. She was formally charged four months later, on Sept. 19, 2018.
Mehlschau's actions, according to the statement, have jeopardized the organization's ability to provide much-needed financial support to students and the program.
"The Nipomo High School Ag Friends organization is also left with a tarnished reputation in the community as a result of Chandra’s crime, and it remains to be seen how severe the financial repercussions will be in future fundraising efforts due to this scandal, " the statement read. "... It will take us years to put back together what Chandra destroyed."