The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed a felony grand theft charge against a Nipomo woman accused of embezzling money from a nonprofit founded to support agricultural education at Nipomo High School.
Chandra D. Mehlschau, 47, allegedly diverted more than $950 — the threshold amount for a felony change — and property from the Nipomo High School Agricultural Friends during a 12-month period between December 2015 and April 2018, according to the claim. Board member Rebecca Barks said Friday that Mehlschau may have funneled as much as $20,000 from the organization for her personal use.
Mehlschau, who served as the group's treasurer for the past five years, is scheduled to appear in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Wednesday, Oct. 3, for her arraignment. Reached by phone Friday, she declined to comment without the presence of legal counsel.
The Agriculture Friends was founded as a nonprofit in 2011 to financially support Nipomo High School FFA students with donations, scholarships and travel subsidies for out-of-area competitions. Funds are raised primarily through membership fees and an annual auction dinner hosted every February. The organization raised approximately $34,000 at last year's auction dinner and typically receives less than $50,000 in donations overall, according to the most recent financial documents obtained from the IRS.
The board was first alerted to possible financial improprieties at their September 2017 board meeting, when a Nipomo High teacher approached the board with questions about a donation. Though the FFA program was presented with an oversized prop check for $25,000, Agriculture Friends reportedly only delivered $20,000 to the program, according to Barks, who serves as the organization's vice president of events.
At the time, Mehlschau claimed the mistake was a simple accounting issue and promised to fix the donation, Barks said. The issue remained unresolved until March 2018, when the board grew suspicious of the organization's accounting protocols. An internal audit completed in May revealed unauthorized charges as well as suspicious reimbursements to outside individuals.
"I was shocked and stunned — blown away," Barks said. "There were some really big red flags in that audit."
Barks said the organization passed the results of their audit to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, which investigated their claims.
Tony Cipolla, public information officer for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department, said the Agriculture Friends first reported the suspected embezzlement on May 24, 2018, and identified Mehlschau as a suspect. The case remains active pending further investigation.
According to Barks, Mehlschau's access to the group's finances has since been revoked.