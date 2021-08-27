Rick Gaussoin, of Nipomo, successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, traduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor of science degree in quantitative economics and a commission as a U.S. Navy Ens. He is a graduate of Nipomo High School.
At the Academy, Gaussoin was a member of the infantry skills team. Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service.
More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the nation and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.
U.S. News and World Report has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college.
The academy's alumni include one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 medal of honor recipients, two Nobel prize winners, 52 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.