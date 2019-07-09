A Santa Cruz County man was arrested Monday afternoon following a fatal head-on crash in Nipomo.
California Highway Patrol officers from the San Luis Obispo division said 28 year-old Aleksandr Moiseyev, of Aptos, California, was traveling in the eastbound lane of Pomeroy Road, just west of Sandydale Drive, at approximately 4:02 p.m. He failed to maintain his position in the eastbound lane as he rounded a curve, crossing over the double-yellow line and into the path of a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet was unable to avoid Moiseyev, and the vehicles collided in the westbound lane.
The driver of the pickup, identified only as a 57 year-old man from Nipomo, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. Moiseyev was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
The incident remains under investigation and the name of the driver will be released pending notification of the family.