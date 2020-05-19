Nipomo man identified as surfer killed in Friday incident at Pismo Beach

Nipomo man identified as surfer killed in Friday incident at Pismo Beach

A Nipomo man was identified Tuesday as the person killed in a surfing incident at Pismo Beach on Friday morning. 

Emergency personnel responded to a call for medical aid at Pismo Beach shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday and found Grant Nordwall, 54, suffering from unspecified injuries, according to Chief Jake Miller. 

Nordwall died a short time later. 

San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies and Pismo Beach police responded to the scene. 

The incident is under investigation. No further information was provided. 

