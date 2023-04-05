Detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Nipomo man on felony charges related to arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts.
Sgt. Daniel Rios said detectives conducted an investigation that led them to believe Richard Cavazos, 58, was arranging to meet with what he believed was a 14-year-old boy.
The investigation revealed that Cavazos was arranging to meet with the minor via social media with the intent to engage in sexual acts.
At about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives arrested Cavazos in a parking lot after he attempted to meet with what he believed was a minor. Cavazos was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges.
Investigators believe there may be other victims connected to Cavazos that have not reported to law enforcement, Rios said. Anyone with information related to this or other unreported crimes involving Cavazos is encouraged to contact Det. Mathew Silver at (805) 928–3781 ext. 1346 or the communications center at ext. 2277.