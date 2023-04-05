Cavazos.jpg

Cavazos

Detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Nipomo man on felony charges related to arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts.

Sgt. Daniel Rios said detectives conducted an investigation that led them to believe Richard Cavazos, 58, was arranging to meet with what he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

The investigation revealed that Cavazos was arranging to meet with the minor via social media with the intent to engage in sexual acts.

