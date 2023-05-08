After a long wait, skaters can finally shred some bowls and grind some rails in Nipomo.

The Nipomo Skatepark held its grand opening Saturday, ending a years-long process that sought to bring the facility to southern San Luis Obispo County. 

Nipomo skateboarders have waited a long time for their own park, something they've been asking for since back in the 1990s when they kept getting run out of schools, strip malls and residential areas.

