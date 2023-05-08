After a long wait, skaters can finally shred some bowls and grind some rails in Nipomo.
The Nipomo Skatepark held its grand opening Saturday, ending a years-long process that sought to bring the facility to southern San Luis Obispo County.
Nipomo skateboarders have waited a long time for their own park, something they've been asking for since back in the 1990s when they kept getting run out of schools, strip malls and residential areas.
When the county began working on a master plan for Nipomo Community Park in the early 2000s, both a skatepark and a public swimming pool were among the amenities the county considered.
Neighbors, equestrians and a group that called itself the Nipomo Parks Conservancy, which formed in 2006, opposed any additional development and fought the county’s proposed park master plan. Lucia Mar Unified School District supported it, as did youth athletic groups and others.
In 2012, the SLO County Board of Supervisors approved the master plan that provided for development of the skatepark or a swimming pool, a recreation center, a preschool, additional ballfields and the final environmental impact report. With the scarcity of water and the availability of a pool at Nipomo High School, the skatepark seemed like a better choice.
Students at Mesa Middle School organized a push for the park and began raising money for it in 2018. However, a lack of funding still left the skatepark in limbo until 2020 when the county received a grant of nearly $460,000 from the state that brought the skatepark fund up to about $1.2 million.
Stantec designed and engineered the skatepark, and at last a groundbreaking was held in May 2022 for the 10,000-square-foot park now estimated to cost $2.9 million. The park has three quarter-pipes, one with a window, as well as two bowls, two grind ledges, a hubba ledge, a stacked ledge, hand rails, steps, a flat bar and banks.