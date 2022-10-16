On Oct. 8-9, eight FFA members from the Nipomo FFA chapter traveled to Hollister, where over 275 other students, all involved in the FFA, united at the 2022 South Coast Region FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Conference.
The FFA is an organization that promotes premier leadership, personal growth, and career success, and this is just what everybody who attended the two-day conference gained.
At the annual event students attended various workshops, which serve to encourage and motivate leaders to return to their schools with a new outlook on life and a positive attitude with their new ideas.
All in attendance also had the opportunity to listen to various speakers and participate in workshops conducted by the state and regional FFA leaders. The conference wouldn’t be complete however, without the Saturday night program, where the different schools had a chance to perform a lip sync routine, and a dance to help liven up the crowd.
The many workshops and activities taught the elected leaders to have a positive attitude and influence, as well as to stay away from negative aspects of society, such as drug abuse, low self-esteem, and racism.
According to Abby Bianchi, Regional FFA President, from Hollister FFA, “This conference was truly a unique experience where people from different communities and backgrounds were able to come together not only to learn, but to have a positive experience.”
With the knowledge gained from this conference, FFA members gained a new outlook on life, which will definitely make an impact on their lives and society around them.
Attending the conference with the students were the local FFA advisors, who also participated in a professional development meeting on Sunday.