Chapter officers: Caitlyn Schaffer, Karina Contreras, Sophia Esparza, Morgan Doss, Cole Dale, Anthony Zelis, Luke Dale. Regional Secretary: Ahtziry Lemus.

 

On Oct. 8-9, eight FFA members from the Nipomo FFA chapter traveled to Hollister, where over 275 other students, all involved in the FFA, united at the 2022 South Coast Region FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Conference.

The FFA is an organization that promotes premier leadership, personal growth, and career success, and this is just what everybody who attended the two-day conference gained.

At the annual event students attended various workshops, which serve to encourage and motivate leaders to return to their schools with a new outlook on life and a positive attitude with their new ideas.

