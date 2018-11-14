Putting an end to months of insecurity about their status, nine children were formally adopted by their forever families Wednesday in Santa Maria Juvenile Court in celebration of National Adoption Day.
In a large courtroom presided over by Judge Arthur Garcia, around 60 people gathered to see six families finalize the adoptions of their children. Also in court were social workers from the County Child Welfare Services' Our County Our Kids program and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), who helped to represent each child during the adoption process.
The Santa Barbara County foster care system currently includes 350 children, with 100 kids waiting for permanent families to adopt them.
Our County Our Kids recruiter Larry Cooney said National Adoption Day was a special time for the county’s Department of Social Services. “Our ultimate goal is permanency, so to move a child from a situation where they’re not sure, unsettled or insecure into a place where they have security and hope — that’s life-changing,” he said.
Lompoc resident Charles Scott, who works as a Lompoc Police officer, was at the ceremony to finalize the adoption of 18-month-old Asher. “We got him when he was 2 days old,” Scott said. “He’s our second adoption. We welcomed him home from the hospital and he’s been with us ever since.”
Scott, who adopted his 4-year-old daughter Sophia two years ago, said he and his wife, Kristen, felt that they were called by God to be foster parents. “We’ve been able to foster 14 kids in our home. I work in law enforcement and I see the devastation of what happens to these kids. And there’s such a need for foster care that my wife and I just felt compelled to help as much as we could.”
In addition to Asher and Sophia, the Scott family has two biological children, 15-year-old Jordan and 13-year-old Zachary. Scott said he would encourage all families to look into foster care or adoption. “Our house is kind of like a revolving door of kids,” Scott said. “We’ve had 14 kids in our home and every one one of them has taught us something about ourselves we didn’t even know. It’s expanded our ability to love. If anyone’s on the fence about whether or not they should foster, I’d highly encourage it. The rewards far outweigh the difficulties.”
Guadalupe resident Lisa Johns was at the ceremony to complete the adoption of 4-year-old Jowayne and 3-year-old Josephine. Johns said she always wanted to be a foster parent and decided to go forward with it when her two sons expressed a desire to have younger siblings. “It’s been an awesome experience,” Johns said. “There’s a lot of different emotions, but it’s worth it. I would totally do it again.
Jocelyn Jean Baptiste was at Wednesday’s ceremony to adopt her 17-month-old granddaughter, Macheala Amaru. Jean Baptiste said her daughter suffers from mental illness and struggles with addiction so she stepped in to offer her granddaughter a loving home. “I chose to keep her with me,” Jean Baptiste said. “[Being a mother again] is fun, but it’s not a walk in the park because taking care of a small baby is hard. It’s not easy, but it’s rewarding”
Jean Baptiste said she hoped that others would be inspired to adopt. “There are so many children out there that need stable homes,” she said. “If anyone has the heart and means to do it, it’s a nice thing to do because you're providing love and a stable environment for a child that he or she may not have.”
Gustavo Prado, a department specialist at Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, said that while he was pleased many children were placed into permanent homes, each adoption was a case where a family was not able to be reunified.
“National Adoption Day is a reminder that although at times there are families that can’t get back together, there are families that are looking for children to fill their homes and their hearts,” Prado said. “For me, [National Adoption Day] is kind of bittersweet since I see all the beauty here, but I also know there’s a family that wasn’t able to come together. We have kids who are joining families and helping families to become whole.”