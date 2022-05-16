Drivers traveling along South Broadway on Sunday night were greeted by bright work lights illuminating steam rising in wisps from the pavement as heavy equipment laid down new asphalt at Santa Maria Way.
Vehicles traveling southbound were held back for short periods of time, then were led through the work area by a pickup truck with flashing emergency lights, which then turned around and led northbound traffic through the construction zone.
By midnight, the crew was preparing to move northward to the McCoy Lane intersection as part of a Caltrans project to resurface six miles of Highway 135, which doubles as Broadway through Santa Maria, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Caltrans is repaving Broadway from Lakeview Road at the south end of the city to Highway 101 at the north end, and the work is expected to continue during overnight hours until the end of June, Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said last week.
Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures in each direction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings, Shivers said.
Adjacent streets also may be closed during overnight hours as well as during the day, with traffic control in effect from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., he said.
Delays should not exceed 10 minutes, and Sunday night most of them could be measured in seconds.
Although the areas being repaved are brightly lit and marked off with cones and warning signs, Shivers asked that drivers proceed with caution through the work zones.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $12 million project that will protect and improve roadway surfaces.
In February, Caltrans District 5 announced it had received $11.5 million for 12 highway beautification projects, including one along Highway 135 in Santa Maria.
That project will involve enhancing crosswalks with custom aesthetic designs, adding bulb-outs and decorative sidewalks at intersection corners, and improving landscaping in existing medians.
Landmark wayfinding artwork will be added at specific locations, artwork sleeves will be installed on sign and signal posts, and e-bike charging facilities will be added along with “smart” street furniture.
Drivers can get updates on traffic around state highway projects in Santa Barbara County by calling Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3138 or visiting https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.