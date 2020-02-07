Night on the town: Lompoc Father-Daughter Dances underway at Anderson Recreation Center

Many Lompoc-area fathers and their special young ladies enjoyed a festive evening on the town Friday during the first night of this year’s series of Father-Daughter Dances.

The annual celebrations are put on by the Lompoc Recreation Division. Friday’s opener began a run of three-straight sold-out nights at the Anderson Recreation Center that will conclude with the final dance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Although tickets were sold out, a limited amount may become available at the door, a Recreation Division spokesman said.

Entry is $30 per couple, while each additional child in the same family is $10.

The popular dance is for young ladies, ages 3 to 18, and the man in their lives — whether that’s their dads or other father figures.

The occasion allows dads and other male guardians to treat their little valentines to a semiformal night of dancing, games, contests and refreshments.

To check availability or get added to a waiting list, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

