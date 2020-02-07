Night on the town: Lompoc Father-Daughter Dances underway at Anderson Recreation Center

Many Lompoc-area fathers and their special young ladies enjoyed a festive evening on the town Friday during the first night of this year’s series of Father-Daughter Dances.
The annual celebrations are put on by the Lompoc Recreation Division. Friday’s opener began a run of three-straight sold-out nights at the Anderson Recreation Center that will conclude with the final dance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Although tickets were sold out, a limited amount may become available at the door, a Recreation Division spokesman said.
The mother of a Santa Maria teenager killed in a 2007 hit-and-run collision recently received an unexpected and bittersweet surprise from a stranger on Thursday: a Kobe Bryant jersey that once belonged to her son.
A Lompoc man on Friday was sentenced to 30 years-to-life in prison for the rape of his step-daughter during an emotional hearing inside a filled courtroom in which the victim and family members read numerous emotional impact statements.
A man was arrested Friday on DUI-related charges following a fatal traffic collision between two cars that occurred earlier in the morning near the corner of Blosser and Stowell roads, according to Santa Maria Police.
The 2018-2019 Pura Vida edition of the Santa Maria High School yearbook, complete with titles, quotes and other content in Spanish, was recognized for multicultural coverage by national yearbook magazine Walsworth Publishing.
A man cursing and muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one person and wounding five others in a seemingly random attack before passengers disarmed him, authorities and a witness said.
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is slated to be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday, Feb. 5, as part of the first test of its kind since the base became part of the new U.S. Space Force.
1 of 4
Girls wait in line for the limbo contest on Friday night during the first of three sold-out Father-Daughter Dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.