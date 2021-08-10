Fresno-based band Motel Drive will take the stage Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park for the second performance in Santa Maria's 2021 Concerts in the Park series.
This year's Concerts in the Park kicked off July 15 and offer a free, family-friendly experience in the city's local natural spaces.
The seasoned musicians that form Motel Drive include JD Goodwin, Jake Finney, and Chris “Rhinestone” Estep, with their classic rockabilly style rooted in punk, country and rock 'n' roll influences, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Sunday's concert will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy the afternoon.
Rotary Centennial Park is located at 2625 S. College Drive.
The Concerts in the Park series will continue on Aug. 29 with a performance by Los Gatos Locos and on Sept. 26 with a performance by Steppin' Out, both at Acquistapace Park on South Western Avenue.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.