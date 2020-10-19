Next cleanup scheduled for Santa Maria Cemetery

Community members are asked to remove any flowers or other items placed near their loved ones' headstones at the Santa Maria Cemetery by Oct. 25 in preparation for a cleanup next week.

All items including balloons, stakes and flags that are left behind will be removed during the cleanup, which will continue from Oct. 25 to 30, according to Cemetery Manager Nick Salvesen.

Per cemetery rules, flowers must be kept in headstone vases at all times and cannot protrude into the mowing area. Plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, rocks, fences and barricades are not permitted at or near the graves, Salvesen said.

The cemetery is located at 1501 S. College Drive.

