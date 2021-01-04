You have permission to edit this article.
New year’s first baby at Marian Regional Medical Center was expected before 2021

Vladimir Diaz Lopez arrived at 2:36 a.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center’s first baby of the new year was a healthy boy who arrived at 2:36 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and measuring 19.25 inches long.

Mother Rosalba Lopez Zeferino and father Celestino Diazbout named the new baby Vladimir Diaz Lopez and said they are overjoyed with their unexpected New Year’s Day arrival.

While the new parents knew their son would arrive any day, they expected him to arrive before 2021.

“We feel good,” Zeferino said. “I expected him earlier; I didn’t expect him to be the first of the year.”

Vladimir is the second child for Zeferino, who also has a 5-year-old son.

Both mother and baby are healthy and doing well, said Sara San Juan, marketing and communications director for Dignity Health Central Coast.

To celebrate Vladimir’s arrival as the first baby born at Marian in 2021, birthing center nurses presented mom, dad and baby with a gift basket filled with goodies and essentials, San Juan said.

Marian’s Maternal and Newborn Center’s private labor-and-delivery and recovery suites are equipped with advanced equipment to ensure the safety of the mother and baby, she said.

The hospital also has a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to provide highly specialized, family-centered care for newborns that require extra attention, San Juan said.

Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County
Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County

Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic "the new reality." Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to "the old reality"? Experts in various sectors say no.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

