021523 Terre et Sang on Grand 2

Mother/son duo Dalita and Duncan Harmon have teamed up to launch Terre et Sang on Grand tasting room in the heart of downtown Los Olivos. A grand opening event is slated for Friday, featuring special tastings.

 Contributed, Jimmy Hayes

Los Olivos on Friday will welcome its newest wine tasting room Terre et Sang on Grand to the block, a mother/son duo who focuses on handcrafted Syrah and Grenache wines and blends produced in Santa Barbara.

The tasting room, at 2982 Grand Avenue, is located in an historic building in the heart of Los Olivos and represents a design aesthetic that melds early 20th century charm with an "experimentally modernist viewpoint."

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors to our new home where we can provide an immersive tasting experience,” said Dalita Harmon, mother and business partner to winemaker Duncan Harmon. 

021523 Terre et Sang on Grand 1

Terre et Sang on Grand owners Dalita and Duncan Harmon focus on production of handcrafted Syrah and Grenache wines and blends at their Santa Barbara-based facility.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

