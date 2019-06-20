Hoping to expand open and recreational space, the Leadership Santa Maria Valley 2019 class on Thursday unveiled the Legacy Community Trail, a 1,300-foot path set into a 4.6-acre lot in southwest Santa Maria.
The trail is meant to be the first phase in a project to build a one-of-a-kind open space that includes a community garden, orchard, benches, picnic areas and public art.
The LSMV program, which is designed to foster and support future community leaders, is in its 24th year. It is sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Each year’s participants in the 10-month-long program choose a legacy project to give back to the community.
Past legacy projects completed by Leadership Santa Maria Valley classes include a bike cage at the Good Samaritan shelter and a project to plant geraniums, Santa Maria’s official flower, in select areas of the city.
On Thursday, members of the 20-person 2019 LSMV class held a ribbon-cutting for the Legacy Community Trail, which is located on an undeveloped plot of land just south of Carmen Lane and east of Western Avenue.
The vision of the project is to jump-start the creation of more open space in an area where housing development has outpaced the development of parks, 2019 class members said.
The site, surrounded by residential developments, was previously owned by Williams Homes, which was in the process of transferring ownership to the city when the 2019 class began work on the project late last year.
In addition to the 1,300 feet of walking path, the Legacy Community Trail work included laying the infrastructure for irrigation and electricity.
The work was funded by $7,700 in cash donations and around $20,000 of in-kind donations, said Heather Kunkle, a member of the 2019 LSMV class.
Kunkle said the class considered the 2013 Leisure Needs Assessment results in developing their service project.
The assessment, which was based on surveys of city residents, concluded that arts and cultural facilities, open spaces, picnic areas and health and fitness activities were most needed in the area.
A conceptual plan for the site calls for a community garden, an orchard, a woodland area and a section for plants native to the Santa Maria area to be added over time.
The hope is other businesses and nonprofit organizations will adopt specific projects and help complete the open space area, Kunkle said.
“Community members, the [Recreation] and Parks Department, businesses and more built this open space and we hope will continue to build it and make it their own,” Kunkle said.
On Thursday, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Glenn Morris praised the ambition of the 2019 LSMV class.
"I think future classes are going to look at the list of things that have been done and go, 'Wow, we maybe have to think a little bit bigger,'" he said.
"Ronald Reagan was quoted once as saying, 'No community will ever be better than its businesses choose for it to be,'" Morris added. "I think you can extend beyond businesses to the investors. Not just financial investment but time investment.
"Communities are made by the people who show up and decide to do something," Morris said.