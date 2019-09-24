Several local wineries and restaurants are set to participate next month in the inaugural “Toasting the Future of Lompoc Students” event.
The gathering, which will be hosted by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park. The event will include wine and food tasting, as well as live music. It will benefit the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for Lompoc students.
Participating wineries and eateries include Brick Barn Wine Estate, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market of Lompoc, Longoria Wines, Lucas & Lewellen Estate Vineyards, Montemar Wines, Palmina Wines, Samsara Wine Co., Sweetzer Cellars, Sweet Baking Co., and Zotovich Vineyards & Winery.
The admission price includes wine tasting, parking and a commemorative glass.
Serving as founding sponsors of the event are Rob and Ann Glasgow, Roberta Heter and Imerys. First American Title is the benefactor sponsor. Sponsorships remain available.
Established in 2015, the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund has so far helped 12 local students attend college, according to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Applicants must be graduates of Cabrillo, Lompoc or Maple high schools.
For more information on “Toasting the Future of Lompoc Students” or the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund, contact Molly Kemper at
mkemper@sbscholarship.org or 805-687-6065.
