New stay-at-home order means more closures for Santa Barbara County businesses

Santa Barbara County is on the brink of additional closures — prohibiting outdoor dining and shutting down salons — under a new regional stay-at-home order that could take effect as soon as this weekend for most counties across the state.

The stay-at-home order will go into place for regions where the ICU bed capacity drops to 15% or below, requiring a three-week closure of casinos, bars, wineries, playgrounds and personal care services, including nail and hair salons and body art, in those areas, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Retail still will be allowed to operate at limited capacity, along with critical infrastructure and schools that already have received approval to reopen, according to the state.

The biggest changes under the new order will be felt by businesses in the personal care sector, who have fought to stay open throughout the course of the pandemic, and restaurants, which will have to cease outdoor dining and only offer takeout and delivery.

Sheila Gibilisco, owner of full-service salon and spa InSPArations in Santa Maria, said she is extremely frustrated by the latest hit to hair stylists and others in the personal care sector.

"It's really frustrating, because I know in my building where I'm working right now is safe for clients. If it wasn't safe, I wouldn't have clients come in," she said.

Due to the restrictions around the number of appointments she can make and the effects of closures earlier in the pandemic, business has dropped around 50%, Gibilisco said.