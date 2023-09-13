Solvang Parks and Rec Staff
Buy Now

From left, Fred Lageman, special events, Jenny McClurg, recreation supervisor, and Candice Libera, recreation coordinator.

 Contributed

Solvang’s newly appointed director of parks and recreation is anything but new to Solvang.

Jenny McClurg was born in the valley’s hospital, attended Solvang Elementary and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. She played soccer and basketball on local fields and courts, and learned more than her fair share about sporting equipment while working at her parents’ store: Sports Barn in Santa Barbara.

“I grew up in that store and playing sports. With my parents and the store, I had to know how to play all the sports. That’s why I’m in the rec world today,” McClurg said.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0