Saturday may represent the swan song for Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show, but it doesn’t mean Solvang won’t have its streets filled with hundreds of classic and custom vehicles next year.

Dr. Roger Lane is joining forces with the Vikings of Solvang to bring a new show to life in October 2023.

Roger Lane and the Vikings of Solvang will stage a new car show in October 2023 in downtown Solvang, raising money for the service club's many charities.

